Clodagh Hawe's family say she and her sons were savagely and brutally killed in a premeditated and calculated manner.

Verdicts of unlawful killings have been returned in the deaths of Clodagh and her three boys.

Their dad Alan Hawe killed them before taking his own life in Cavan in 2016.

A psychiatrist said at the time of the killings he believed Alan Hawe had progressed from a long standing depressive illness to a severe depressive episode with psychotic symptoms.

Clodagh Hawe’s mother and sister spoke through solicitor Liam Keane outside the inquest about this diagnosis.

From Cavan, Stephanie Grogan reports.

Psychotherapist David McConnell told the hearing he first met Alan Hawe in March 2016 and had ten counselling sessions with him.

He said he was open during his sessions and placed a high value on family life and on being a good husband and father.

He said Alan Hawe was stressed in his last session in June and was in fear of shame of being less than perfect.

He said alan hawe said People think of me as a pillar of the community. If only they knew.

On that last session, Alan Hawe also went to the GP who said she knew nothing of his counselling sessions.

She said he was stressed, had mouth ulcers and a toenail problem.

He had insomnia and was concerned about a conflict that had risen with a work colleague.

An external medical expert Professor Harry Kennedy said in his opinion, at the time of the killings Alan Hawe had progressed from a long standing depressive illness to a more severe depressive episode with psychotic symptoms.

He said Alan Hawe seemed to have delusional beliefs that were not rooted in reality

He said in the course of a severe mental illness peoples judgement is severely impaired and he believes this is what happened in this case.

Anyone affected by this article can call The Samaritans on 116 123

Or Women's Aid on 1800 341 900