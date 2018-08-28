It seems people are turning their back on potatoes.

Figures from the UK show sales of spuds are down 5 per cent in the last year.

There's a warning the popularity of potatoes is also taking a hit here.

Dave Flynn is one half of The Happy Pear - he explains what's behind the change in tastes:

"You see that there's more aspirations towards Asian cuisine or other kind of more exotic cuisines that lend themselves more to dinner parties, whereas I think the humble potato lends itself more Sunday dinners, carvery lunch"