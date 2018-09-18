'Dragon's Den' star Peter Casey has secured a place on the Presidential ballot next month.

He secured the backing of a fourth county council - Tipperary - by 13 votes to 8 today.

He earlier won the backing of Limerick City and County Council, and secured support from two local councils - Kerry and Clare - on Monday.

There are already five names officially in the race after President Michael D Higgins confirmed he would stand for re-election - and three others received the required number of nominations from local authorities.

Businessman Gavin Duffy secured his fourth nomination on Friday, joining fellow 'Dragon's Den' panellist Sean Gallagher and Senator Joan Freeman on the ballot.

Sinn Féin's also confirmed MEP Liadh Ní Riada as its candidate.

Artist Kevin Sharkey withdrew from his attempt to secure a nomination on Sunday.