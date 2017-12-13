Peter Kay has announced he will no longer be performing in Ireland in 2019.

The comic has canceled his entire Dance For Life tour, which was due to comprise of over 100 dates in total.

In Ireland six dates in the SSE Arena Belfast and a further six dates in the 3 Arena Dublin have been canceled.

He was due to perform on the 13,14,15,18,19,20 January 2019 in Belfast and on 1,2,3,6,7,8 February 2019 in Dublin.

Mr Kay released a statement saying, 'Due to unforeseen family circumstances I deeply regret that I am having to cancel all of my upcoming work projects. This unfortunately includes my upcoming stand-up tour, Dance For Life shows and any outstanding live work commitments.

'My sincerest apologies. This decision has not been taken lightly and I'm sure you'll understand my family must always come first.'

The comedian added that he has always endeavoured to protect his family’s privacy from the media and he hopes that the media and the public will continue to respect their privacy at this time.

Irish ticket holders refund policy

For Ticketmaster customers who purchased online or by telephone using debit or credit card no action is required as your account will automatically be refunded within the next few days.

For customers who purchased in person from a Ticketmaster agent outlet or venue full refunds available from your point of purchase from tomorrow 10AM Thursday 14th December 2017.