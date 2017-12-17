Social and affordable housing has to become more readily available in 2018 to have any impact on the current homeless crisis.



The Peter McVerry Trust is this weekend announcing the first phase of a series of social housing projects for Dublin with planning permission for 18 apartments in Townsend Street and 6 social housing units in Finglas.



Senator Kevin Humphreys says it's great for the local communities but there has to be more done on a national level.

