Police in the North have vowed to bring to justice, those responsible for disorder in Derry last night.

Just before 10pm three petrol bombs were thrown in the Fountain area of the city.

Officers responding to the incident came under attack, with 30 petrol bombs and missiles thrown at them.

Bricks and bottles were also thrown at property during the disturbance.

Police have appealed to those in the community to use their influence to prevent a repeat of the behaviour.