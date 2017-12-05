Pfizer has denied fumes from a Viagra factory in Cork are having an arousing effect on locals.

For years, there have been claims that some residents of Ringaskiddy have had a hard time with chemicals produced from the nearby plant.

Locals have suggested the erectile dysfunction drug may have gotten into the water supply or air, with some even claiming dogs have been affected.

In a statement given to The Sunday Times, Pfizer said the rumours of “Viagra in the air”, is just an “amusing” myth.

The company said its manufacturing processes have always been "highly sophisticated as well as highly regulated".

Pfizer has been operating in Ringaskiddy since 1969, with more than 200 people now working at the plant.