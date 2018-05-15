Up to 150,000 people are expected to descend on Dublin's Phoenix Park for this week's Ed Sheeran gigs.

Final preparations are underway for the last leg of the British singer's Irish tour - with gigs on tomorrow night, Friday and Saturday.

Fans are being warned not to bring bags and that queuing early won't be allowed with doors due to open at 5.00pm.

Fans watch Ed Sheeran performing at Croke Park Dublin in 2015 | Image: RollingNews.ie

Event controllor with Aiken Promotions, Sophie Ridley, has this advice for concert goers.

"Please don't bring bags - if you don't bring bags you'll be fast-tracked.

"If you brings bags they must be less than A4; if you bring a bag bigger than that, you won't be allowed in with it.

"Tickets may be subject to an ID check, please read the information on the Ticketmaster site and the Ed app.

"If you need to bring a copy of someone else's credit card, you can blackout everything - except for the name and the last four numbers".