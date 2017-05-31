Dublin’s Phoenix Park is in full bloom for the annual gardening festival which takes place over the next 5 days.

50 floral art displays, live talks and over 100 food stands and are just some of the attractions on offer.

But the highlight of the Bloom festival is the 22 show gardens which are competing for the top prize; they include designs from Dogs Trust, GOAL and Despicable Me 3.

Kim Buckley got a sneak peak this morning:

Dogs Trust's 'Cloud CaNine'

GOAL's A World Beyond Walls

Despicable Me!