Phoenix Park has been presented with the Gold International Large Parks Award.

The Dublin Park was presented with the honour at a presentation ceremony last night.

It recognises the quality of parks across the world, the skills of the people who manage them and the value they bring to the cities they serve.

There was only one other winner of the honour last night - Centennial Park, in Sydney, Australia.

OPW Commissioner John McMahon picked up the award last night and said "I am both delighted and enormously proud to accept this award on behalf of the people of Ireland."

"We look forward to continuing this tradition so that the Phoenix Park can be enjoyed by generations to come."