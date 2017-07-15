Picture This Announce 3Arena Gig
Picture This have announced their biggest headline gig to date.
The band will play the 3Arena on November 7th.
Amazing news! @BandPictureThis just announced a date at @3arenadublin Tickets on sale this Friday. pic.twitter.com/G9Gzdi4ugO— MCD Productions (@mcd_productions) July 14, 2017
The announcement was made last night after they played in the Today Fm tent at Longitude.
.@BandPictureThis performing live at #Longitude with @louiseduffyshow— Today FM (@todayfm) July 14, 2017
We're in ❤. pic.twitter.com/oMkmEMRp0K
Tickets for the gig go on sale this Friday 21st July at 9am.