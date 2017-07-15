Picture This have announced their biggest headline gig to date.

The band will play the 3Arena on November 7th.

Amazing news! @BandPictureThis just announced a date at @3arenadublin Tickets on sale this Friday. pic.twitter.com/G9Gzdi4ugO — MCD Productions (@mcd_productions) July 14, 2017





The announcement was made last night after they played in the Today Fm tent at Longitude.





Tickets for the gig go on sale this Friday 21st July at 9am.