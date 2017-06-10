

Picture This performed to a packed crowd at popular Cork venue, Live at the Marquee, for the first of two sold out gigs last night.

This evening the Athy Duo will take to the stage again and can most likely expect another enthusiastic crowd.

Last night the majority of Marquee-ers sang along to each song performed.

Despite their continuing success their Ryder list only consists of a football, a kettle and a snickers.

The band have seen their popularity soar since they joined forces at the end of October 2015.

Ryan Hennessy and Jimmy Rainsford are looking forward to doing it all over again later.

Extra security checks will be in place again tonight at the Marquee following the attacks in Manchester.

The extra checks and downpours though did little to dampen fans spirits last night: