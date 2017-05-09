The founder of Pieta House - who was appointed to the Seanad by Enda Kenny - says she's surprised Kenny had "the neck" to take part in Darkness into Light.

Joan Freeman previously tweeted to welcome Enda Kenny's participation in the event, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

But today she's used the Seanad to hit out at him for not doing more to increase funding for mental health.

She says the Taoiseach should have increased funding when he was challenged about it by Fianna Fáil, which claimed the current funding was a breach of its government deal.

But Kenny did not increase funding, and instead only arranged a meeting between the mental health minister Helen McEntee and her Fianna Fáil shadow James Browne.

In the Seanad today, Freeman said that was not good enough: