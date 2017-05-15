A new suicide and self-help crisis centre has opened it's doors on Canal Street in Letterkenny, Donegal.



Pieta House, the charity behind the new centre, offers free and accessible therapy to people who suffer from suicidal ideation or who engage in self-harm.

This is the first Pieta House centre in the northwest.

Privileged to be part of HK's first Darkness into Light with 400 of our closest friends! Go raibh maith agaibh. #darknessintolight pic.twitter.com/rvYXn9Y0NK — Ireland in Hong Kong (@IrelandinHK) May 5, 2017

Last week, over 150,000 people took part in Darkness Into Light at over 110 locations around Ireland, with 7,000 walking or running 5k for Pieta House in Donegal alone.

Thousands more showed their support worldwide.

Amazing crowd & atmosphere at #DIL2017 SanFrancisco walk this morning - thanks to everyone for coming & making it so special 💛 pic.twitter.com/Exb90am6zN — Deirdre Moran (@DeeMorany) May 6, 2017

Staff at ‘Pieta House North West’ in Letterkenny will include a centre manager, three clinical support staff, a team of sessional therapists and a Suicide Bereavement Liaison Officer.

The local community has been campaigning for a Pieta House presence in Donegal due to the increasing numbers of people in the region dying by suicide.

Danny Devlin, the Action for Hope chairperson, says “Now that Pieta House North West is opening, we would appeal to everyone, young and old, to use the service if you are in crisis or need support in dealing with a family member or a loved one who has died by suicide."

“This service is free of charge to anyone using the service and a doctor’s referral is not required."

The model Pieta House is bringing to the northwest is a new one - as the plan is to develop outreach clinics in the region.

Pieta House say they have now grown to almost 180 therapists and administration staff, and the demand for thier service hasn’t let up.

In 2015 alone, over 5,000 people came through their doors, suffering from suicidal ideation or engaging in self-harm.