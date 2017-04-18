The Air Accident Investigation Unit has defended its decision to publish the final words of the crew of Rescue 116.

It follows strong criticism from the Irish Air Line Pilots' Association, who said there was no justification for releasing the last minutes of the transcript from the helicopter before it crashed off Mayo last month.

In a statement tonight, the Air Accident Investigation Unit said it was satisfied that best international practice was followed and that the release of that section of the transcript was deemed 'very relevant'.

But Captain Evan Cullen from the Irish Airline PIilots' Assocation says it was unacceptable and counterproductive to flight safety:

Captain Cullen also said the decision represented a serious breach of international aviation rules: