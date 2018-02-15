Eating lots of ultra-processed foods like cake and pizza has been linked with a significant rise in Cancer.

A study's found consuming 10 percent more of these types of foods could increase your risk by 12 percent.

The study - published in the British Medical Journal - also warns about packaged bread, cereal, fizzy drinks and processed meats like chicken nuggets.

Dr. Robert O'Connor, Head of Research at the Irish Cancer Society says 'the take home message is that i we engage in lifestyles that are unhealthy, including smoking, then there's a suggestion of an increase in cancer risks.'