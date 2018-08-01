An airliner, with 103 people on board, has crashed shortly after taking off during a storm in northern Mexico.

The jet made an emergency landing about 10km from Durango City airport.

Governor Jose Rosas Aispuro told Mexican television witnesses described hearing "a bang" before the plane hit the ground.

Mexico's authorities said 85 were injured and somewhere between 37 and 49 needed hospital treatment.

Two are in a critical condition, the civil protection agency said.