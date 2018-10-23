A plane was forced into an emergency landing at Shannon Airport this afternoon due to a medical emergency.

The Emirates flight was on it's way from Dubai to Boston when it made the landing in Shannon Airport at 1.26pm this lunchtime.

A person on board the UAE 237/B777 flight was treated at the airport by HSE advance paramedics.

They were then transferred by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick.

The plane then continued on its journey just after 3 o'clock.