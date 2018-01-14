A passenger jet has skidded off a runway in northern Turkey.

Dramatic images show the aircraft dangling precariously, as it got stuck in the mud on the edge of a cliff - reportedly causing panic on board.

162 passengers and crew were on board the plane - all were evacuated safely by emergency services.

The Pegasus Airline's Boeing 737 was flying from the Turkish capital Ankara to Trabzon Airport when it ended up careering off the runway earlier today.

There are reports the incident couldn't been caused by a bird strike.