Plan's To Name Welfare Fraudsters Is A 'Hate Campaign'
Sinn Féin say the government's plans to name and shame welfare fraudsters is a hate campaign.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has somewhat rowed back on the plans, signaling only people who've defrauded the state for more than 5,000 euro will be added to a public register.
New Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty brought the ammended measures to cabinet yesterday, and it has the support of Fianna Fáil.
Sinn Féin TD John Brady says it's a grubby deal between the two biggest parties.