Sinn Féin say the government's plans to name and shame welfare fraudsters is a hate campaign.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has somewhat rowed back on the plans, signaling only people who've defrauded the state for more than 5,000 euro will be added to a public register.

New Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty brought the ammended measures to cabinet yesterday, and it has the support of Fianna Fáil.

Sinn Féin TD John Brady says it's a grubby deal between the two biggest parties.