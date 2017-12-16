A homeless and housing charity is providing emergency accommodation for 100 single people and 24 families in Dublin before Christmas.

The Peter McVerry Trust says the new accommodation represents its "single largest phase of new provision" to date.

It means it will be providing emergency accommodation to over 600 people per night in Dublin and Kildare.

Pat Doyle is CEO of Peter McVerry Trust: "The delivery of 100 extra spaces for single adults as well as new accommodation for 24 families at this time of year is an enormous challenge not only to secure the buildings but to ensure we have the staff resources to deliver the appropriate levels of support."

"Thankfully we have been able to secure those resources and we are in a position to respond with a series of new services which mark the single largest response we have made in such a short period of time."

The new services will be for Dublin city, Fingal and Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown.

Peter McVerry Trust said it has worked closely with the DRHE, local authorities and the Department of Housing to deliver the new services.