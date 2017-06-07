Gender based terms like 'playing like a girl' may soon violate international rugby codes.

It's part of programme being piloted by the Victorian Rugby Union in Australia.

If it's successful it will be rolled out internationally including in Ireland.

The programme aims to empower women on and off the pitch.

It hopes to stamp out gender-based discrimination, promote gender equality and encourage more women into sport.

Quilt is spearheaded by the World Rugby, the sport's international representative body which has its headquarters in Dublin.

In the long term the Quilt programme would like to sign up all major sports organisations including the international governing bodies for cricket, swimming and rowing ahead of the next World Congress on Family Law and Children's Rights which is scheduled for Singapore in 2020."