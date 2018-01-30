A new scandi trend is taking over from the more relaxing hygge* and lagom**.

'Plogging' is good for your mind and body as well as the environment.

The Swedish phrase means 'pick up' and 'run' and involves picking up rubbish while out jogging.

Plogging also shares some characteristics with interval training as you stop and start to pick up litter.

Instagrammers (always ahead of the game) havebeen in on the action for quite a while now:









*Hygge (pronounced hoo-guh) is the Scandinavian word for a mood of coziness and comfortable conviviality with feelings of wellness and contentment. Over recent years, hygge became a defining characteristic of Danish culture (source: wikipedia)

**Lagom (pronounced law-gum) is a Swedish word meaning "just the right amount". The Lexin Swedish-English dictionary defines jusas "enough, sufficient, adequate, just right". Lagom is also widely translated as "in moderation", "in balance", "perfect-simple", and "suitable" (in matter of amounts) (source: wikipedia)