It’s business as usual at the National Ploughing Championships today.

The farming festival will get underway from nine after being called off yesterday because of Storm Ali.

Most of the stands will be open today but some have had to close after being badly damaged because of high winds.

We missed you yesterday, hope to see you later #Ploughing18 pic.twitter.com/hX8kyJEmWx — National Ploughing (@NPAIE) September 20, 2018





Organisers of the farming festival say the site is good condition and are reminding people the event is also open for an extra day on Friday.

Highlights today include the contest to find the best baker of brown brown in Ireland and the tug of war competition.

The teams will also be chosen today to represent Ireland in the European and World Ploughing Championships.

Weather for the Midlands is set to be dry and bright for the morning but heavy rain is due later on.