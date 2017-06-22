A poisonous gas may have caused the deaths of some of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire in West London.

Experts say the type of insulation foam used in the building produces hydrogen cyanide at high temperatures.

King's College Hospital has confirmed three patients there were given an antidote for it.

Professor of chemistry and fire science Richard Hull says it was an accident waiting to happen:

It comes as the chief executive of Kensington and Chelsea council has quit after a barrage of criticism over its response to the tragedy.

Nicholas Holgate says he would have been a "distraction" if he had stayed in his post after the "heart-breaking tragedy", which left at least 79 feared dead.