German police in Hamburg have requested reinforcements to deal with violent protesters.

World leaders are meeting at the G20 summit in the city to discuss terrorism, climate change and global trade.

Anti-capitalist demonstrators clashed with police overnight and riots have continued today as the meeting gets underway.

Violence has led to close to 100 police officers being injured, a flare fired at a police helicopter and dozens of cars set alight.

Shops have also been vandalised:

Melania Trump is reportedly unable to leave her accommodation due to the protests.



The British Prime Minister Theresa May says funding of terrorism is the big issue she wants to focus on during today's talks. Meanwhile at the summit, US President Donald has shaken hands with Vladmir Putin for the first time since taking office. It's just a day after criticising his country's actions in Ukraine, Syria and Iran.

Leaders will also discuss North Korea's missile programme and climate change, with hopes of enticing Trump back to the Paris Accord.

The summit continues until tomorrow.