Police in India say nearly a million litres of alcohol has gone missing - and they're blaming it on rats.

The state of Bihar banned alcohol entirely last year in an effort to cut down on domestic violence and abuse.

Since then 900,000 litres of drinks have been seized - but almost all of the contraband has been reported missing.

Police say they blame rats for nibbling off the caps of bottles and drinking their contents.

But politicians are more sceptical and have ordered an inquiry - while police management are suggesting breathalysers for officers to check the stash hasn't been drunk secretly.