In the US, police are hunting for a man who licked a doorbell for three hours as a family slept inside the house.

The 33 year old, was caught in the act on the family's home CCTV in Salinas, California, on Saturday morning.

The footage shows the man leaning his head against the intercom outside their front door and licking the doorbell, which continued to do so for three hours.

WATCH: Police are looking for the prowler who spent about three hours licking a Salinas family's doorbell while they slept https://t.co/BKuH7SrxvP pic.twitter.com/j5rbWXj5Cg — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) January 8, 2019



