TOWIE star Ferne McCann's urging her boyfriend - who's wanted by police investigating an acid attack - to turn himself in.

Detectives are looking for Arthur Collins after 20 people were injured at a nightclub in east London over the Easter weekend.

Police have released CCTV images of Collins on the night of the attack in Mangle E8 nightclub in Dalston, east London.

They're asking anyone who spots the 25 year-old not to approach him - but to call 999.

Two male clubbers, aged 24 and 29, are in a serious but stable condition in a specialist burns hospital in Essex.

Police believe the "noxious substance" was sprayed directly into the faces of the two men after an argument broke out in the early hours of Monday.

McCann and Collins have been dating for nine months.