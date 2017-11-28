Australian police have foiled what they describe as a mass shooting being planned for New Year's Eve.

A 20-year-old from a suburb of Melbourne has appeared in court in Victoria charged with preparing to commit a terrorist attack and gathering documents to facilitate a terrorist act.

It is alleged the man had attempted to obtain a gun and was planning to "shoot and kill as many people as he could" during New Year's celebrations in Melbourne's Federation Square in just over a month's time.

Police said "the threat has been contained and there is no on-going risk posed by this individual".

In a statement, they added that nobody else was expected to be arrested in connection with the alleged plot.

Deputy Police Commissioner Shane Patton says the man was on their watch list: