Police in New York say one suspect in custody after an explosion near Times Square.

They say it happened in the subway, at the Port Authority bus terminal.

Initially the suspect was believed to have been the only person injured, but officials later said four people had received non-life-threatening injuries.

Update regarding explosion at 42nd St and 8th Ave, in subway: One male suspect is in custody. No injuries other than suspect at this time. Avoid the area. Subways bypassing #PortAuthority and Times Square Stations. Info is preliminary. pic.twitter.com/bEAdjq8mYc — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 11, 2017

#FDNY Commissioner Nigro is on scene at 42 St and 8th Ave, Port Authority. A total of 4 non-life-threatening injuries reported pic.twitter.com/L6YW07xqiT — FDNY (@FDNY) December 11, 2017

Some subway trains were evacuated in the area in midtown Manhattan, while trains were bypassing Port Authority and Times Square stations.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and US President Donald Trump have been briefed on the situation.