Emergency services are at the scene

Police in New York say one suspect in custody after an explosion near Times Square.

They say it happened in the subway, at the Port Authority bus terminal.

Initially the suspect was believed to have been the only person injured, but officials later said four people had received non-life-threatening injuries.

Some subway trains were evacuated in the area in midtown Manhattan, while trains were bypassing Port Authority and Times Square stations.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and US President Donald Trump have been briefed on the situation.