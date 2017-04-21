The so-called Islamic State claims one of its 'fighters' carried out the attack in Paris last night.

A police officer's dead and two others seriously hurt after a gunman opened fire in the most famous street in the French capital.

Another person - thought to be a female tourist - was also injured on the Champs-Elysees.

The attacker was shot dead and police are now working to establish whether he had an accomplice.President Donald Trump.

French President Francois Hollande has given his reaction.

"I am deeply sad tonight," French Pres. Francois Hollande says after police officer killed in Paris shooting





And President Trump.

Trump on Paris: "It looks like another terrorist attack. What can you say? It just never ends. We have to be strong"




