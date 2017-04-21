A person believed to be a female tourist was also injured

The so-called Islamic State claims one of its 'fighters' carried out the attack in Paris last night.

A police officer's dead and two others seriously hurt after a gunman opened fire in the most famous street in the French capital.

Another person - thought to be a female tourist - was also injured on the Champs-Elysees.

The attacker was shot dead and police are now working to establish whether he had an accomplice.President Donald Trump.

French President Francois Hollande has given his reaction.


And President Trump.


 

 