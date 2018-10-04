A gunman who was holding children hostage in the US has shot seven police officers - killing one of them.

The shooting began as police tried to carry out a routine search warrant in a well-off neighbourhood in Florence, South Carolina and a two-hour standoff occurred.

Three sheriff's deputies were injured and had to be rescued by a bulletproof vehicle.

Four police were then shot while going to their aid, and it was one of these officers that was killed.

He has been named by as Terrence Carraway, who had recently marked 30 years in the job.

My thoughts and prayers are with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Florence Police Department tonight, in South Carolina. We are forever grateful for what our Law Enforcement Officers do 24/7/365. https://t.co/ZwDmDthItD — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2018



