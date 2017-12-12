Policing experience is a 'desirable but not essential' requirement for the position of the new Garda Commissioner.

It comes as Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has asked the Policing Authority to start the process to select Noirín O'Sullivan's replacement.

The salary is reported to be in the region of €250,000, and international candidates will be considered.

However, it could be up to six months before a suitable candidate is found & appointed.

In a statement, Minister Flanagan explained: “This is the first time that the Garda Commissioner will be selected by way of an international competition under the auspices of the independent Policing Authority.

“The overriding concern must be to ensure that the best candidate is selected to lead An Garda Síochána."

He suggested the process requires the "widest possible field from a broad range of backgrounds", adding: "It is for this reason that the Government has agreed that there should be no bar imposed in terms of nationality, or indeed, previous experience of policing."