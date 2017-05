An Australian MP has been left with stitches after he knocked himself out while laughing at TV comedy Veep.

Graham Perrett choked on sushi while watching the satire after he "laughed at the wrong time".

He told ABC he then knocked himself out after "somehow" hitting the edge of his kitchen island.

The 51-year-old was left with cuts to his face and a black eye as well as needing three stitches.