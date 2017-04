The latest political opinion poll puts Fianna Fáil 4 points ahead of Fine Gael.



The RED C Poll for the Sunday Business post shows Fine Gael unchanged on 24% approval, while Fianna Fail are up two points to 28%.



Sinn Fein are up one point to 18% while Independents are down three points to 10%.



Labour are unchanged on 6%, while Solidarity People Before Profit and the Social Democrats are on 4%.



The Independent Alliance polled just 2%.