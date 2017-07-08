Fine Gael’s lead over Fianna Fáil is back to within the margin of error, according to the latest opinion poll.

The latest Red C poll for the Sunday business post puts their lead at just three points - down from eight points in the latest installment.

The last such poll was taken six weeks ago - just as the Fine Gael leadership contest was reaching its climax.

Now that Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s three weeks into power, any presumed leadership bounce may have ebbed away ever so slightly.

And that appears to be the result of this latest poll. which shows Fine Gael retaining a lead it didn’t have under Enda Kenny - but with that lead reducing.

They’re on 27 per cent in this poll, taken between Monday and Wednesday, which is down 2 points compared to the last one six weeks ago.

Fianna Fáil, meanwhile, are up 3 points to 24.

Elsewhere Sinn Fein are up 3 to 18, while there’s only minor movement for smaller parties.

The biggest losers in this poll are unaligned independents - who are down six points in just one poll, and stand at 8 per cent.