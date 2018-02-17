

A new opinion poll shows support for the government is up again.

The Sunday Times / Behaviour and Attitudes Poll also shows Leo Varadkar’s support has risen to its highest level.

Fine Gael support is up 4 points to 36 per cent

Fianna Fáil are down one on 25 per cent support while Sinn Fein drop two to 16 points

The Labour Party are down 1 to 5 per cent and the Independent Alliance are unchanged on 4

Solidarity People Before Profit are up 1 to 3 per cent, while the Social Democrats and Green Party are on a per cent each.

Independents have 9 per cent support in this poll.

The government satisfaction rating is up 4 to 48 per cent

Leo Varadkar's approval rating is 55 per cent

Michael Martin’s satisfaction rating is unchanged at 50 per cent, with Brendan Howlin up 3 at 45

Gerry Adams ends his tenure as Sinn Fein leader with a 39 per cent approval rating