President Michael D Higgins has a substantial lead over his fellow candidates in the Presidential campaign, according to a new poll.

The Paddy Power/ Red C survey of a thousand people was conducted between October 3rd and 10th.

It indicates that President Higgins is on 70% support.

That’s a 56 point lead on his nearest rival Sean Gallagher, who is on 14%.

The poll shows Senator Joan Freeman on 6% and businessman Gavin Duffy on 4%.

Sinn Féin's Liadh Ní Riada is also on 5%, while Peter Casey is on 1%.

Earlier today, Sean Gallagher officially launched his campaign.

.@seangallagher1 has officially launched his Presidential campaign for #Aras18 ‘you won’t find me criticising the other candidates’. pic.twitter.com/386Hrg7rNm — Kim Buckley (@KiiimBuckley) October 12, 2018

Responding to the polls so far, he observed: "A journalist made the comment that something unprecedented would have to happen, potentially, in this election given her views of the poll.

"I said I'm living proof that unprecedented things happen during elections."