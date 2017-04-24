The first delivery of waste has been made to the new Poolbeg incinerator in Dublin.

The facility is expected to become active for the first time by the weekend, eventually dealing with 600 thousand tonnes of waste a year.

That's more than Ireland currently exports.

Many residents remain opposed to the development, which was first proposed 20 years ago.

Graeme McQueen, Head of Public Affairs with Dublin Chamber, says it's a welcome development:

He added that despite environmental concerns - it is badly needed: