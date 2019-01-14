The Pope has advised parents to do any of their arguing away from their children.

Pope Francis says children are the ones who suffer most in an argument between parents.

In his homily this past weekend the Pontiff said "You have no idea the anguish it causes a child to see his or her parents fight."

He made the comments during a mass in which he baptized 27 newborn babies.

The pontiff advised parents to never fight in front of their children in order to help "transmit the faith" to the next generation.

He also said that it would be strange if parents didn't have the occasional argument.

However Pope Francis said that if parents had to fight with their children close by "do it, but without letting them hear or see."