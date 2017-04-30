Pope Francis says a third country should try to mediate in the dispute between North Korea and Washington.



He says someone needs to cool a situation that has become "too hot" and poses the risk of nuclear devastation and suggested that Norway.



The Pope says he believes "a good part of humanity" would be destroyed in any widespread war.



His comments come a day after North Korea test-fired another ballistic missile, which the US and South Korea say exploded shortly after take-off.