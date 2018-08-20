Pope Francis says the heart-wrenching pain of sex abuse victims was "long ignored, kept quiet or silenced."

He's responded to new reports of clerical sexual abuse and the ecclesial cover-up.

A report last week detailed sex abuse by hundreds of priests in the US state of Pennsylvania.

In a letter published on The Vatican website, the Pope calls on the church to be close to victims in solidarity, and to join in acts of prayer for those "atrocities".

"Crimes that inflict deep wounds of pain and powerlessness, primarily among the victims, but also in their family members and in the larger community of believers and nonbelievers alike.

"We abandoned them"

"Looking back to the past, no effort to beg pardon and to seek to repair the harm done will ever be sufficient.

"Looking ahead to the future, no effort must be spared to create a culture able to prevent such situations from happening, but also to prevent the possibility of their being covered up and perpetuated.

"The pain of the victims and their families is also our pain, and so it is urgent that we once more reaffirm our commitment to ensure the protection of minors and of vulnerable adults."

Pope Francis adds: "With shame and repentance, we acknowledge as an ecclesial community that we were not where we should have been, that we did not act in a timely manner, realising the magnitude and the gravity of the damage done to so many lives.

"We showed no care for the little ones; we abandoned them."