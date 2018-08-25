Pope Francis has arrived in Ireland, for the first papal visit in almost 40 years.

More than 700 thousand people are expected to come out to see the Pontiff over the next two days.

Pope Francis touched down on Irish soil at 10.26 this morning and the entourage is now heading to the Aras to meet Michael D Higgins where he will plant a tree and have a private meeting with the President.

From there it’s on to Dublin castle to meet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar – here he’ll make his first public speech of the trip – before heading to St Mary’s Pro Cathedral.

Around 100 thousand people are expected to line the streets of the capital to see him on the Popemobile as he makes his way to the Capuchin day centre for a private meeting with homeless.

Later this evening the Pope will join more than 70 thousand others for the Festival of Families concert in Croke Park.

During his 36 hours in Ireland the Pope will also meet with victims of clerical sex abuse – however details are being kept under wraps.