It's been revealed Pope Francis will be driven through Dublin city centre when he visits at the end of the month.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to line the streets to catch a glimpse of him in his Popemobile.

The Archbishop of Dublin, Diarmuid Martin, expects it to be an extremely popular moment during the Pope's stay.

He explained: "There will be opportunities for people. The Pope will drive through parts of Dublin city on at least one occasion, where people will be able to see him.

"Gardaí tell me on a normal Saturday around 400,000 people come into Dublin, walk through the streets of central Dublin... so you'll have a very large number of people on the streets that morning, along with the other events."

Pope Francis will be the first pope to visit Ireland since 1979, and is travelling over for the World Meeting of Families event.

The two-day visit will see the pontiff visit sites around Dublin - including the Capuchin Day Centre - as well as visiting Knock shrine in Co Mayo.

He will celebrate mass in Dublin's Phoenix Park on Sunday August 26th, with a crowd of around 500,000 people expected.