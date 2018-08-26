Pope Francis has begged God for forgiveness for the physical and sexual abuse carried out by members of the clergy in Ireland.

Speaking at a ceremony at Knock Shrine the Pope said he prayed for survivors of abuse and asked forgiveness for the scandal and betrayal felt by many.

In a number of unscripted remarks, he said he was moved by the stories of young people and children who were robbed of their innocence and left scarred by the actions the church.

"This open wound challenges us to be firm and decisive in the pursuit of truth and justice," he said.

"I beg the lord’s forgiveness for these sins and for the scandal and betrayal felt by so many in God’s family.”

The Pontiff touched down in County Mayo on the second day of his Irish visit this morning.

He then made his way to the Apparition Chapel before making his Angelus address.

Over three quarter of a million journeys are due to be made on public transport today.

There's extra public transport services being put on in Dublin and Knock to deal with the demand.

Half a million people are due to attend mass at Dublin’s Phoenix Park later today - but the issue of clerical sex abuse is set to dominate the agenda once again.

Last night, he spent more than an hour and a half meeting eight survivors of clerical, religious and institutional abuse.

He told them that those involved in corruption and cover up in the church are ‘filth.’

The Pope also apologised for what happened at Mother and Baby homes around the country – and indicated that he would say more on the issue today.

There's free travel on public transport for anyone with a ticket for the mass.

There will be controlled access to Dublin City until 11pm tonight with road closures and restrictions in place.

Dublin Bus will have a Sunday service in operation with extra early morning buses on some routes but there will be diversions.

They also have seven transport hubs set up around the city to get people as close to the Phoenix Park as possible.

The Luas will run between Brides Glen and Broombridge on the Green Line - and between Tallaght/Saggart and Blackhorse as well as The Point and Smithfield on the Red Line.

There's extra services on Irish Rail and a 10 minute frequency on the DART before and after the Mass.

While Bus Eireann will have an enhanced Sunday schedule on all commuter routes to and from Dublin City.