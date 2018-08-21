Pope Francis is to meet survivours of clerical sexual abuse during his Irish trip.

Reuters quotes The Vatican as saying the Pontiff will do this as part of his visit here this weekend.

There have been calls for the Pope to meet the victims as part of his two-day trip for the World Meeting of Families.



Spokesman Greg Burke told reporters the meeting will not be announced until after it's over.

He also said it'll be up to the victims if they want to speak afterwards.

In an open letter yesterday, the Pope called on the church to be close to victims in solidarity, and to join in acts of prayer for those "atrocities".

He said the heart-wrenching pain of these victims was "long ignored, kept quiet or silenced."