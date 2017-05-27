The elderly couple murdered in their home in Co Armagh, have been named.



83 year olds Michael and Marjorie Cawdery were discovered by a relative in their home in Ramone Gardens in Portadown yesterday afternoon.



It is thought they may have interrupted a burglary.



Detective Superintendent Kevin Geddes of the PSNI says a man has been arrested:



The Cawdery family have issued a statement describing their shock at the murder:

"The awful and incomprehensible events of Friday 26 May have deprived our family of two wonderful people Michael and Marjorie who were our father, mother, brother, sister and grandparents. We thank the Police for their prompt response and professional actions. We also thank everyone who has expressed sympathy in whatever way and offered help. Finally, we ask for respect and privacy in the coming days as the family try to come to terms with their loss."