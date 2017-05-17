When the Portuguese government announced a public holiday to celebrate the Pope's visit, a newspaper journalist was one of the few with cause to complain.

Joao Miguel Tavares' four children now had a day off school with no one to mind them, so he wrote an angry open letter to the prime minister challenging him to babysit his kids - and you guessed it, the PM stepped up to the challenge!

Anotnio Costa with watched TV with Tavares's children in his official residence, before giving them a tour and lunch.

But the socialist leader had to hand the children back to their father because he had a meeting with the Pope!