Drug users caught with small amounts of drugs – including cannabis, heroin and cocaine - could escape a criminal conviction under new proposals from the government.

The government’s new National Drug Strategy will see a special group set up to look at how other countries deal with drug problems and recommend alternatives to jail time.

It's part of the Government's new strategy which aims to shift the war on drugs from users to dealers.

The new strategy aims to take a health-led approach to minor drug use, with those found in possession referred to treatment services - where they can get help for their drug use rather than a potentially harmful criminal conviction.

The current system is seen by campaigners as counter-productive and over-expensive – with approximately seven out of every ten drug cases before the courts related to possession for personal use.

However, there are those opposed to the new plan – with defence lawyer John Hennessy warning it could lead to the normalisation of drug use:

“There have been efforts over the last few years to change the sentencing; rehabilitation I would be in support of that; but decriminalising it - no,” he said.

“There has to be a big no, no around it and I would be concerned; normalising drugs is not a good thing.”

The new working group will be asked to report back to government within 12 months.

The drug strategy is also expected to include a focus on expanding alcohol and drug addiction services for pregnant women and mothers.